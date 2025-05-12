TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Posts Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $277.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.06 million.
TaskUs Price Performance
Shares of TASK opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.
Insider Transactions at TaskUs
In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.63% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TaskUs
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 American Outperformers Are Lifting and Initiating Dividends
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- New Tariffs Hit Film Industry—What It Means for Netflix
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 ETFs Beating the S&P 500 as Volatility Rises
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.