Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Copa worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $98.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $899.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.82 million. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.