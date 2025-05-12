Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 260,903 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 260,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Southern by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,784. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.