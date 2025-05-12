MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 85 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Onefund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $981.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $844.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $970.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.65, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,055.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.64, for a total value of $378,869.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,636.96. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,624,279 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.