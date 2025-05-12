Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,871,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,613,000 after purchasing an additional 820,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,041,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,439,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,170,000 after buying an additional 318,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,328,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,962,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

