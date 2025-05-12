Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 11th

Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, and Rockwell Automation are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, develop or distribute power generated from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of the clean-energy sector and the shift away from fossil fuels, with returns shaped by policy incentives, technological advances and changing energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.00. The stock had a trading volume of 999,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.88. 1,024,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,455. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

