Top Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 11th

Expedia Group, United Airlines, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate air transportation services, giving investors partial ownership in those airlines. Their performance tends to be cyclical and volatile, as it’s heavily influenced by factors like fuel costs, labor expenses, regulatory changes and seasonal demand for travel. As a result, airline stocks can offer strong gains during economic upswings but often carry elevated risks in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE stock traded down $12.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,377,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.27. 9,055,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,557,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,468,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,072,754. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Read More