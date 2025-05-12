Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Increases Dividend to $3.90 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.90 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 18th. This is a 1.3% increase from Macquarie Group’s previous final dividend of $3.85.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

