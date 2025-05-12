Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Increases Dividend to $3.90 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.90 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 18th. This is a 1.3% increase from Macquarie Group’s previous final dividend of $3.85.
Macquarie Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
