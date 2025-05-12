Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today – May 11th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Super League Enterprise are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or support the metaverse—immersive digital worlds powered by technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, blockchain and 3D graphics. Buying these stocks gives investors exposure to the growth potential of virtual environments, including the hardware, software and services that enable social interaction, commerce and content creation in those spaces. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. 132,620,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,326,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.85. 1,844,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,060. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.50.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 717,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.25. Globant has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Super League Enterprise (SLE)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

NASDAQ SLE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.06.

