Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 11th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue?chip stocks are shares of large, well?established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and often regular dividend payments. They are industry leaders considered lower?risk investments suitable for conservative portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. 604,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62. Karman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.59. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 2,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,044. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.06.

