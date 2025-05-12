Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.97 Per Share

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.973 per share on Sunday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This is a 2.8% increase from Macquarie Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.92.

About Macquarie Bank

Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and retail financial services primarily in Australia. The banking and financial services segment offers a range of personal banking, wealth management, and business banking products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients.

