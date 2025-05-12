Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $298.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.01 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,623 shares of company stock valued at $114,400,501. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.