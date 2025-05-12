Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 233,820 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,820 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $328,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock worth $431,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $126.67 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.08.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.