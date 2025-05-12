Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 338.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $523,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after buying an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.0%

LLY opened at $736.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $810.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

