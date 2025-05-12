Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 464,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,353,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $81.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

