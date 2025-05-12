Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,223 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $197,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,706,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,064,000 after buying an additional 183,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,427,000 after purchasing an additional 138,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,665,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,312,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,681,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,772,000 after purchasing an additional 197,913 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,802,000 after buying an additional 2,312,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

