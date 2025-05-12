Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $2.07 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 104,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.21 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

