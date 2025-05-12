Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys New Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NU by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in NU by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

NU stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

