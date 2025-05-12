Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $114,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $177.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $139.78 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

