Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 46,904 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 74,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,690,000 after acquiring an additional 807,850 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $142.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.31. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,760,529.79. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

