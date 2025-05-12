Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 87,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1%

PRU stock opened at $103.55 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

