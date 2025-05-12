47,771 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $15,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $352.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.98 and a 200 day moving average of $327.32. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $655.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

