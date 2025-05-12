Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $56.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.