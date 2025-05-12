Moore Capital Management LP Sells 166,214 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 166,214 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,021,205,000 after buying an additional 12,304,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $730,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $216,571,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $481,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,911,000 after buying an additional 1,577,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $39.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

