Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $208.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average is $197.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.23 billion, a PE ratio of 169.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

