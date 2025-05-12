Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,999 shares during the quarter. National Health Investors makes up 6.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $32,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,128,000 after acquiring an additional 102,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 82,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $76.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.