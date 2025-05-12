Genus (LON:GNS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,160 ($28.70) and last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.57), with a volume of 25118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,110 ($28.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Genus Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,818.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,772.97. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 178.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Genus had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genus plc will post 70.9644323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genus news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 19,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($23.00), for a total value of £345,628.77 ($459,246.31). 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

