Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the quarter. American Healthcare REIT accounts for 9.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 1.02% of American Healthcare REIT worth $44,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,137 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,310,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,171,000 after buying an additional 1,172,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,521,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,072,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR opened at $34.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

