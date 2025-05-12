Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.7% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VUG opened at $387.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.93.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

