Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.40 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.68 ($0.17). Approximately 96,396,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 74,371,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.80 ($0.18).

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGP. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Greatland Gold from GBX 11 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Greatland Gold to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 20 ($0.27) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

