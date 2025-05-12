Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

