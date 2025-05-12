Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,139 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $108.35 on Monday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $230.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDDT. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.35.

Read Our Latest Report on RDDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $7,834,261.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,565,226. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,407.35. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,270 shares of company stock valued at $95,789,365 over the last quarter.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.