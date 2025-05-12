Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 131,073 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,481,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $79.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.