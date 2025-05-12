Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

