LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 188.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,263 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

