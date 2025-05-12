Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stake Decreased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,807 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Mercury General worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 91,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Trading Up 5.2%

Mercury General stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.90. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

