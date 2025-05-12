Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Announces Earnings Results

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

