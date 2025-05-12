Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 234.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4%

TTWO stock opened at $226.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.73 and its 200 day moving average is $196.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $238.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

