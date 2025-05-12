Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 0.9% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $864.39 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $825.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $894.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total value of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,513.85. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.34, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,677,754.68. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,658,536 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.