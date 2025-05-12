The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 29.600- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 29.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $333.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective (up from $384.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.22.

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cigna Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

