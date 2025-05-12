Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Announces Earnings Results

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lightbridge Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $9.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $200.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Larry Goldman sold 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $257,889.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,181. This trade represents a 10.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,239.94. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

