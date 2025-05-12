Deutsche Bank AG Has $96.96 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,744 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.79% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $96,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.39 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

