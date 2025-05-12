Ethic Inc. Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,860 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $150,444,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,105 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

