Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,264 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 889.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 53,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47,694 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 19,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

