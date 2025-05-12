iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,287,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 440,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average is $177.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

