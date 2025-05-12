MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Netflix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,084.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total value of $2,313,840.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,591 shares of company stock valued at $132,515,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,139.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,164.00. The company has a market cap of $485.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $984.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $934.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

