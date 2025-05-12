Interval Partners LP Invests $2.52 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 0.9%

HES opened at $132.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.61. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.46.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

