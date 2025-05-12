iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Logan Stone Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Logan Stone Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 321,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 807,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 79,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.63 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

