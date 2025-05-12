LRI Investments LLC Has $926,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.75 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

