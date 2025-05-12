LRI Investments LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Xylem by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after buying an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,204,000 after purchasing an additional 966,399 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,658,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,865,000 after buying an additional 698,745 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

XYL opened at $122.77 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

